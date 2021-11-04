Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002386 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $26.75 million and $669,361.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00025601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005816 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 18,260,154 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.