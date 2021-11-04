NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 6.2% Higher

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shares traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $11.00. 3,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 652,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $601.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after buying an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

