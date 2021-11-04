NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $30.32 million and $61.40 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00243680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.