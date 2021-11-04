Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.