Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $253,000.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

