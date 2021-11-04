New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NFE opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Fortress Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

