Newmark Group (NMRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Newmark Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMRK opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newmark Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

