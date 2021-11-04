Newton Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $2.01 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00087703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00101361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,498.11 or 1.00417610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.87 or 0.07270892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022414 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.