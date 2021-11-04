Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 136,543 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $8.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

