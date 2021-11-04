NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFYEF. TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NFYEF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

