Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.62.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
