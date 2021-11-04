Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

