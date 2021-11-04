Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $331,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.