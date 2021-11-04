Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 2,590 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $252.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 221.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.15 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.08.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

