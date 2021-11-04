Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 166,730 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGAB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

