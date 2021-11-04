Northern Trust Corp Buys 221,371 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,371 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Realogy were worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 682,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after acquiring an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

