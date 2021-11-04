Northern Trust Corp Has $29.33 Million Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,791,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amyris were worth $29,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 137,400.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 71.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Amyris by 85.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRS opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.