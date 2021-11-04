Northern Trust Corp Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of Carpenter Technology worth $30,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

