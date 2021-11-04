NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 3,502,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

