NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. NOV comprises about 1.0% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of NOV worth $35,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,448 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,772,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.21. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

