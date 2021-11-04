Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta stock opened at $180.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89. Novanta has a twelve month low of $112.01 and a twelve month high of $181.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.