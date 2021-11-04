Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 6,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 40,565 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

