Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allakos by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Shares of ALLK opened at $96.38 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.61.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

