Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $540,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,017 shares of company stock worth $5,338,312. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

