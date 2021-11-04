Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $262,000 Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 3.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

