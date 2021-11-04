Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $275,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

