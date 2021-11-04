Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $228,000 Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $14,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 56.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

NYSE:SR opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.