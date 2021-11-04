OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

