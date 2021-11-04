OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Down 7%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.59. 4,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 264,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.