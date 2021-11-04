Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

