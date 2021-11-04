Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Tops $14.02 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00005589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $14.02 million and $83,156.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.18 or 1.00083483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042125 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.29 or 0.00761186 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.