OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 19,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,401. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

