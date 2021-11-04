Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.51). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 346,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,660. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,075,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,856,383.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $152,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,930 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

