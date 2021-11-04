ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ON. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

