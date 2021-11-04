ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.