ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.330-$3.330 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.33 EPS.

NYSE OKE opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.