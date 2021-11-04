OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpan in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of OSPN opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 13.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 61,453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

