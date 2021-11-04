OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. OneSpan updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,975. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $846.04 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, CEO Steven Worth bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,225.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneSpan stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 809.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.