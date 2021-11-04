Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Raised to $28.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $656.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,605 shares of company stock worth $719,185. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.