OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.92. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,328 shares changing hands.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a market cap of $802.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

