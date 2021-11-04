Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 66 at Liberum Capital

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.51. Orchard Funding Group has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87).

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Orchard Funding Group’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.