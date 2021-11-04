OriginTrail Market Capitalization Achieves $766.25 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 88.1% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $766.25 million and $96.09 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00242396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00095991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,589,352 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.