Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce $189.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.94 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $179.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $663.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.26. 11,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,690. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

