Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $280.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

