Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.03 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,116 shares of company stock valued at $27,981,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

