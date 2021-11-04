Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE OVV traded up C$1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.33. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$50.27. The stock has a market cap of C$12.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

