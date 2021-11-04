PAC Global (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004343 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00190369 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.81 or 0.00649696 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.