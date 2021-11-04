Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $118.12 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.