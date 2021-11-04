Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 755,414 shares.

PTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 630,193 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

