Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $946.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

Shares of PANW traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $490.88. The company had a trading volume of 61,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $228.85 and a 52-week high of $519.45.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,753 shares of company stock worth $25,665,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.