Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 558 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

DTE opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

